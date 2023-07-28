Did You Know that MJUSD hosted a State of the Schools Bus Tour and Dinner on Thursday night? This was the first of its kind event where 55 attendees, community and business leaders, came together to visit our schools and talk and discuss about the growth in Yuba County and Marysville and the impact of that on MJUSD enrollment numbers and facilities.
It was wonderful to see the excitement that was on display regarding our schools. The guided bus tour was conducted by district administrators and the buses went to 16 schools. The new construction at Covillaud and Foothill schools and the locations for the new track and field facilities at Lindhurst and Marysville High Schools, generated a lot of conversations around the ongoing commitment to facilities improvements. We also shared a booklet that included all the work completed with the bond dollars prior to 2020 and the completed and in-progress projects between 2021-2025. Apart from the new Arboga school improvements that was partly funded by the 2006 and 2008 bond dollars, all other improvements since 2021 are from district general funds, which means there was no bond dollars involved. Almost 73 million dollars of upgrades have been completed or scheduled for completion between 2021-2025.