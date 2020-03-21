As you all know, our Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu issued a directive to Yuba and Sutter county residents to remain at home except to engage in “essential activities,” effective 11:59 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in response to the regional spread of COVID-19. In light of this directive, the Chamber staff will be working remotely until April 10 or as otherwise directed by county, state or federal officials. Just know, we are still here to help support you and your business as best we can!
Our community is strong. Our businesses are resilient. I do not doubt that we can navigate these rough waters and come through this united, preserving our community’s overall health and vitality.
Rest assured, we at the Chamber are working diligently to help in any way we can. We will continue to monitor this difficult situation, stay on top of information and solutions that can help support our business community now, and after this crisis is over. We will share information from reliable sources on our web site and social media platforms as well as opportunities in the area of financial assistance and loans that will help if needed.
Words cannot begin to express our concern over the situation at hand, and our hearts go out to everyone feeling the impact of COVID-19. We want you to know that you are in our thoughts and prayers and look forward to working with you now and after this situation has ended. We will have a lot to do when this blows over and will be here to help you work through your challenges now and in the future. As I have said before, we are resilient! We stand together through challenging times. I am confident this time is no different.
In these challenging times, remember to be kind and care for one another. We have seen a level of panic sweep across our grocery store shelves and throughout the country. Hoarding is not the answer, but instead, making sure there is enough for everyone. We are in an unprecedented time, and this is where we can show our true humanity for one another.
Thank you to all our unsung heroes who work long hours stocking shelves, cashiering, bagging, and cleaning. To all the essential workers in public safety, healthcare, etc., thank you for taking measures to ensure our safety. To our public officials who are working tirelessly to make difficult decisions in the best interest of our community, we thank you.
Chamber members and the business community thank you for supporting the Chamber and all that you do to make this such a vibrant and thriving community. We stand with you! We are confident that we will rise out of this stronger and more connected.
If you have any questions or concerns, please contact me at 530-743-6501 or email msanders@yubasutterchamber.com.
Marni Sanders is the chief executive officer of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.