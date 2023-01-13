Did you know the Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) has a strong group of student leaders who are partnering with administrators, staff, and the school board to move the district from good to great?
Educators are here to serve our students and that is why student voices and choice must always drive the decisions around programs and services. Last year, we created the Student Engagement and Leadership (SEAL) Team, a group that included student body representatives from our high schools.
This year, we’ve expanded the SEAL Team to include student body representatives from Foothill, McKenney and Yuba Gardens middle schools, and next year, students from Arboga will join the team. Leaders from this strong group of approximately 75 students are currently working with us on the MJUSD Graduate Profile and the 2023 Summer School Program design. These students have asked for a few changes to the current MJUSD programs such as:
– Changing the high school schedules to eight period days so that students have access to more support and enrichment courses during the day
– More Advanced Placement courses in high school and Honors courses in middle school
– Financial literacy course before graduation
– More Dual Enrollment courses for which they recommend both college and high school credit
– More support with college applications and scholarships
I am really excited about the changes to the Summer School Program offerings as well as the addition of more Honors and AP options at the middle and high school level.
The SEAL Team will be recognized for their leadership at the Board meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 pm. We are so proud of them!