Did you know the Marysville Joint Unified School District (MJUSD) has a strong group of student leaders who are partnering with administrators, staff, and the school board to move the district from good to great?

Educators are here to serve our students and that is why student voices and choice must always drive the decisions around programs and services. Last year, we created the Student Engagement and Leadership (SEAL) Team, a group that included student body representatives from our high schools. 

