Two years ago the world changed in the blink of an eye. The Class of 2022, which graduated this week from our four high schools, were in the middle of their 10th grade year.
Watching them walk across the stage this week was a celebration of resiliency, hard work, and true grit. As we shook hands with every senior, we saw young adults who have risen to the expectation set for them, ready to face the world before them.
Below are highlights from each of our graduation ceremonies.
At Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts, 53 of the 54 seniors who started in August 2021 graduated on June 1, which is 98 percent of the class. Of those, 44 students have expressed intentions to attend either Yuba College or a four-year college next year.
At Lindhurst High School (LHS), 229 of the 232 seniors who started in August graduated on June 2, which is 98 percent of the class. A large number of students have expressed intentions to attend Yuba College or a four-year college next year. LHS has 40 seniors thus far who have been accepted to a variety of four-year colleges which include many of the CSU and UC campuses as well as Berkeley and Stanford. LHS also has four seniors who have committed to joining the U.S. Military, including one student who committed to the Navy and will be entering their Nuclear program, which is the equivalent to MIT’s nuclear studies program.
At Marysville High School, 192 of the 195 seniors who started in August graduated on June 3, which is 98 percent of the class. Students have expressed intentions to enlist in the military or attend Yuba College or a four-year college next year including BYU, Berkeley, and UC Davis. We also have a student with a full-ride softball scholarship to a private college in Iowa.
At South Lindhurst High School (SLHS), 100 of the 112 seniors who were enrolled as seniors graduated on May 31, which is 89 percent of the class. SLHS students have expressed intentions to attend Yuba College, enlist in the military or explore vocational programs next year.
During the last few years, we saw a large number of our seniors get employed to support their families while trying to stay on top of their school work so they could graduate on time. We also experienced a larger number of students leaving our schools and moving out of the area.
These disruptions in education were felt across the nation and in our tight-knit Marysville community. Having such large numbers of students successfully earn their diploma also speaks highly of our teachers and support staff, who never gave up on our students.
The high school diploma is a critical factor for ongoing success after high school. One needs this to get a job or start work or continue to the next level of education or job training. The high school experience leaves a lasting impression as students step into the adult world. As a school district, we have to do our part by providing every possible option available to get them to the finish line.
Please join me in applauding the resiliency of our seniors, their families and the staff members at our four high schools. A heartfelt thanks to our teachers, counselors, and other support staff for their selfless dedication to our students. Congratulations seniors!