I want your opinion. But first I want to talk about how water defines Sutter County.

Sutter County is the only county lying entirely on the floor of the Sacramento Valley. It is bordered not just by the Sacramento River on the west, but by its largest tributary, the Feather River, on the east. The fertile soil of the valley floor, abundant sunshine, and the bountiful supply of water makes Sutter County an agricultural powerhouse that punches above its weight in world markets. The water and rice fields and other open spaces provide critical habitat for hundreds of thousands of migrating ducks and geese. The fisheries of the Feather and Sacramento rivers are famous for their variety of species and outdoor experience.

