And now a moment of artistic vulnerability.
Theatre folks, performers, and supporters of the arts, we’ve got a problem in the Yuba-Sutter area. There is more artistic energy in this community than I’ve seen in the last 25 years, but those of us helming theatrical productions are having a hell of a time finding cast members for the shows.
Auditions for the Convergence Theatre Company (CTC) production of “The Laramie Project” began earlier this week and based on the advance sign ups, we may have to actively recruit to fill our ensemble or possibly cancel the show.
I wish I could say that this was the only production over the last calendar year to struggle with this problem, but I know for a fact that is not the case. Our recent acclaimed production of “Godspell” just barely signed on the requisite 10 actors for the show. The original work, “Daisy’s Dilemma” at The Acting Company was hit with both low actor turn out and drop outs during rehearsals – particularly challenging for a group trying to workshop a brand new script.
Before that, “Motherhood Out Loud,” also a CTC production, cast everyone who auditioned and “The Weir” at The Acting Company canceled their production due to light auditions.
Shows at both The Acting Company and CTC have been cobbling together casts since the pandemic slowly subsided. And thank goodness, we are making it work!
We continue to bring high-quality, live art to the stage, but I’ve got to be real for a second: we need more people involved. We need local talent – both veteran and novice – to come audition for these shows!
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining or looking for sympathy. I just figured not everyone has the same holistic perspective of this that I do. I feel so lucky to be part of a thriving community of like-minded artists and individuals in this wonderful small-town environment. I truly feel it is a blessing to have supporters and benefactors like Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, many of our local politicians, the local news media, our die-hard audience members, etc., but without the talent on stage, we are dead in the water.
Well, the easiest thing is to go see theater productions. But since nothing is playing locally this weekend, you can come and audition for “The Laramie Project.” If you have the skill, or think that you might, or know that you don’t, but want to develop the skill, come be a part of a production. We need folks of all ages, genders, cultures, and walks of life to bring vibrant energy and diversity to our stages! Shows like “The Laramie Project” provide an opportunity to more than just entertain or provide diversion, they get folks thinking about complicated issues, talking to one another, and growing closer together as a community. Something I believe we are all in support of.
If you’re ready to make a last-minute jump with “Laramie,” but don’t feel prepared, don’t even worry about it. Shoot me a message and I will arrange a custom audition opportunity just for you. Out of town this week? Don’t worry about it. Just tell me you want to be a part of it and you can message me a video of you reading from the script.
No matter what, I’m going to keep creating theater in this wonderful town. Even when it’s hard. Shoestring budgets and limited facilities don’t scare me. But having to do it without a cast does.
We need you, local actors. Let’s make something magical together.
Matt DeMeritt is co-founder of Convergence Theatre Company. He also is the arts director and theater teacher at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts. If you are interested in auditioning or would like more information, you can email convergencetheatreco@gmail.com or visit convergencetheatreco.org.