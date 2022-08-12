Did you know the Happy Toothmobile Dental Office is open and serving students at schools throughout the Marysville Joint Unified School District?
That’s right! The mobile dental office is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. It is currently located at Cedar Lane Elementary School, and has appointments available now. The Toothmobile is a full scope dental practice providing:
Students not currently under the care of a dentist may receive services at this mobile dental office. Children with Medi-cal or no insurance may also be treated. If your child does not have any dental insurance, you may be eligible for a low-cost sliding fee program. Please note: the mobile office does not accept private insurance.
Here is the schedule for the next six months:
– Cedar Lane (842 Cedar Lane, Olivehurst) - now through September 1st
– Olivehurst (1778 McGowan Parkway, Olivehurst) - September 2nd - October 13th
– Loma Rica pop-up (5150 Fruitland Rd., Loma Rica) - September 14-16th
– Linda (6180 Dunning Ave., Marysville) - October 14th - December 15th
– Yuba Feather pop-up (18008 Oregon Hill Rd., Challenge) - November 16-18th
– Covillaud (628 F Street, Marysville) - December 16th - February 2nd
If you have any questions, please call the Happy Toothmobile Dental Office at 530-788-3578.