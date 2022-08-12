Did you know the Happy Toothmobile Dental Office is open and serving students at schools throughout the Marysville Joint Unified School District? 

That’s right! The mobile dental office is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. It is currently located at Cedar Lane Elementary School, and has appointments available now. The Toothmobile is a full scope dental practice providing:

