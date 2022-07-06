The domestic water system of North Yuba Water District conveys treated water to customers in the communities of Brownsville, Forbestown, Challenge and Rackerby. There are customers which include families with an average of four that depend on their drinking water served by North Yuba Water District.
The water is primarily stored in Little Grass Valley Reservoir and is transported by the Forbestown Ditch to the North Yuba Water District’s treatment plant in Forbestown. The Forbestown Ditch is an earth laden ditch that was constructed in 1857 for the purpose of gold mining activities. The Forbestown Ditch was owned by Oroville Wyandotte Irrigation District (OWID) until 2005, when the ownership was transferred to Yuba County Water District (YCWD) – the former name of North Yuba Water District (NYWD) – as part of the 2005 agreement between the two agencies.
As part of the 2005 agreement, OWID paid YCWD a sum of money to replace the Hellferstout Flume. This flume was a wooden trestle type flume that was originally built in 1918. Over the years, some of the decayed wood was replaced with treated wood. The overall condition of this flume was close to failure when YCWD took over the Forbestown Ditch. Instead of replacing the flume, NYWD banked the funds and to this day, the flume has not been replaced. Anytime, this flume can rupture and the communities served with treated water would be left with no drinking water. This situation is a ticking time bomb.
Much of the piping of the treated water is piped with an asbestos concrete pipe. This pipe is very brittle and has already caused pipe failures in many parts of the domestic service areas.
Clay valves are installed as pressure regulating valves either to maintain or regulate pressure. It is doubtful that the district is replacing these valves on a regular maintenance schedule. Replacement parts are limited and non-existent on the shelves of the district’s shop building.
At the water treatment plant in Forbestown, there is an electrical panel that looks like a hornets nest of wiring.
If there was ever a fire in Rackerby with a south wind, the road going there (Hansonville Road) where the district’s water lines are laid underground, there would not be enough pressure to have firefighters draft enough water.
The manager, Jeff Maupin, does not have his domestic water treatment and transmission certification that is required to operate the treatment plant. He lost these certifications when he was fired from Elk Grove. In an emergency, he would not be of any assistance to operate the treatment plant.
In the 2022-2023 fiscal budget, the manager requested that the remaining reserves be transferred to the operational budget. Due to lack of financial management and fiscal responsibility from the manager, the district is near bankruptcy. Each month, the district is spending over $100,000 for attorney fees and that does not include consultants and a public relations person, Crystal Martin, that the board just gave another raise. Martin was making $41,000 a year. She has been managing a Facebook social media page that she recently listed the Fellowship of Friends in Oregon House as a cult that wants to take irrigation water. The Fellowship of Friends may file a religious defamation lawsuit against her and the district.
So folks in Brownsville, Challenge, Forbestown and Rackerby, please beware that your drinking water is not as reliable as turning on your faucet.
Jeanette Cavaliere is a former board member for the North Yuba Water District.