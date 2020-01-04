“The days run away like wild horses over the hills,” to borrow the title of a poem by Charles Bukowski. Never were these words truer than as a description of our most recently completed year. We have come so far at Yuba Sutter Arts at such a breakneck pace, and, yet, I feel we still have much to strive for and accomplish.
Yuba Sutter Arts is blessed with a remarkable history in the community and a strong foundation which has kept us going even during uncertain financial times. Fortunately, those days are behind us as we plan for the future with confidence and certainty and look forward to our 40-year anniversary celebration in 2021!
The year 2019 was one of continued expansion and outreach. Our cornerstone Arts in Education programs, Poetry Out Loud and the Scholastic Writing Awards grew with student participation levels reaching all-time highs. We continued our Jump StArts program and brought teaching artists into alternative high schools including Camp Singer, Feather River Academy, Albert Powell, South Lindhurst High School and juvenile hall. Students learned visual arts, mural painting, ceramics, digital photography, poetry and African drumming and dance.
We made great progress in our yearlong project to create a Master Cultural Plan for Yuba and Sutter Counties. Principal research has been completed and the plan will be published in early 2020.
We were tasked by the Yuba Water Agency to create a “learning science through art” program for all Yuba County 2nd and 3rd grade students. We are sending naturalists and teaching artists into the classrooms to provide art activities and age appropriate curriculum about the Yuba River ecosystem and its watershed.
The simplest of things continue to capture the imagination and provide moments of joy and wonder like our annual “Umbrella Sky” art installation at Yuba Sutter Arts and our “Cover It!” utility box murals on street corners in Yuba City. Look for more of these pop-up art celebrations that help make our community a great place to live.
Ceramics for Veterans was this year’s Veterans Art project. Veterans, active duty military and their families, learned hand building and wheel techniques creating functional as well as decorative items while also creating community through their common, shared experiences.
We are conscious of the power of using art to effect social change. Funding provided by ETR - California’s Clean Air Project enabled us to begin our “Art to End Tobacco” program. It inspired high school art students to create over 200 works of art which focused on the negative aspects of tobacco in all its many forms.
A grant from the California State Library will help create a memorial site near the location of the Marysville Assembly Center used to house local Japanese Americans before being sent to the Tule Lake concentration camp in 1942. We will also add a large mural on the wall adjacent to the Buddhist Church in Marysville to commemorate the Japanese experience in America.
The arts continue to make a difference in people’s lives. We are thankful to the community for its continuing support as we work with all our sister arts and culture organizations in the region to broaden our reach and find new ways to engage with residents and visitors alike. Yuba Sutter Arts wants to ensure that the arts and culture are considered an important engine of economic development. We look forward to another year of finding ways that Yuba Sutter Arts can help to “change the way you think about art.”
For more information about what’s on in the local arts and culture scene, go to yubasutterarts.org or follow us on Facebook.
(David Read is the executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts.)