Some people say that if you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything. I would say if you don’t have your mental health, life is even more challenging.
Our environment plays a critical role in how we function from day to day. Having been diagnosed with Schizo-Affective Bipolar Disorder 25 years ago, I’ve learned that my environment is critical to my well-being.
I’ve found three easy ways to improve my mental health, stay in touch with myself and enjoy the process. Hopefully, you would like to adopt these ideas and make them your own as well.
No. 1: Get plenty of rest. Whether it’s taking a 20-minute power nap at lunch or a brisk walk after you get home – both will create mental and emotional relief each day. One of the crucial elements in “resting” needs to be going to bed and waking up at the same time every day.
My therapist told me that going to sleep and waking up at the same time is also very important because it trains our brain to follow a natural cycle from day to night. It’s called our circadian rhythm. This behavior is crucial to our mental health stability and overall wellness.
You can also take up a simple meditation session for yourself. Try a breathing exercise practiced by Navy Seals – 4-4-4-4. Breathe in for 4 seconds, hold your breath for 4 seconds, release the breath for 4 seconds, holding for 4 seconds before next inhale. Repeat the cycle four times. I’ve found that this method of meditation works for me. Perhaps, it’ll work for you too, providing some instant mental and emotional relief.
No. 2: Get some exercise daily. Like I suggested earlier, a brisk walk before you start your day – or when you’re on a break at work – can really make a difference in how we feel throughout the day.
I’ve been taking three 10-minute walks for years. By doing this, I’ve developed a healthier mood and a better sense of well-being just by taking short walks a few times a day. Allow me to give you a personal example from my life.
When I first decided to take up exercise, I chose running because I saw runners in my neighborhood every day. I concluded that if I really wanted to get back into shape, I needed to run or jog. It never worked for me. Here’s why:
– I’m not a distance runner. I’ve always been a sprinter growing up.
– I didn’t really enjoy it. It was boring for me.
– Jogging and running just wasn’t for me. I’ve always liked to be a little more physical – such as in basketball or martial arts.
With that said, I do love my three daily walks, even though walking isn’t a “heavy” activity for me.
No. 3: I’d suggest that you find some books, video, audio files or other entertainment that’s uplifting. My wife personally likes to listen to comedy on Pandora radio or YouTube. I’m talking about using sources that will make you laugh, chuckle to yourself, or bring about a sense of peace and wellbeing.
By doing so, you’ll increase your serotonin and dopamine levels – “the feel-good” chemicals that are produced in the brain. This is a great relief too.
So, the message I’d like to leave you with is that we are all meant to have feelings of happiness, joy and peace of mind – not just on occasion.
Whether you try to take up a few walks per day or have been running or jogging for years, pay attention to how your mental health responds to these activities. Notice the mental and emotional pleasure these ideas can give you, if you simply give them a try.
God bless, and be healthy.
Armand Douyon was born and raised in Yuba City. He attended St. Isidore Catholic School, Yuba City High School, and Yuba College. He received a degree in communications from Emerson College in Boston.