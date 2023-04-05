What’s all the brouhaha over the term “woke”? 

Until last year, I had never heard this word before. Now I hear it used by Republican politicians and I have no clue what they are talking about. Our own Doug LaMalfa used the term on March 14, 2023, when he posted on Facebook, “… talked about … rescuing our Country as well as our State from the insanity of woke politics.” 

