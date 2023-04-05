What’s all the brouhaha over the term “woke”?
Until last year, I had never heard this word before. Now I hear it used by Republican politicians and I have no clue what they are talking about. Our own Doug LaMalfa used the term on March 14, 2023, when he posted on Facebook, “… talked about … rescuing our Country as well as our State from the insanity of woke politics.”
What is he talking about?
Wikipedia says that “woke” is an adjective derived from African-American vernacular English that means "being alert to racial prejudice and discrimination." The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines woke as being aware of important facts and issues, especially regarding racial and social justice.
Why is there so much anti-wokeness out there? Why has it now become a political weapon used by Republicans?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis defines woke as "people believing there are systemic injustices in American society and the need to address them.” DeSantis also stated, “We reject woke ideology and we will never ever surrender to the woke agenda.” (washingtonpost.com).
DeSantis obviously believes there are no systemic injustices (racism) in America. What planet did he come from?
On June 22, 2022, DeSantis signed Florida House Bill 7, which gives Florida the tools to fight what he calls woke indoctrination. This Stop-Woke Act basically “prohibits educational institutions and businesses from teaching students and employees anything that would cause anyone to feel guilt, anguish or any form of psychological distress due to their race, color, sex or national origin.” (theguardian.com; Feb 6, 2023).
An example of this is teaching about segregation and its harmful effects on people of color could cause white students to feel guilt. This would be banned. You could teach that slavery and segregation existed in the past, but not mention its harmful effects because it might upset students. Businesses couldn’t teach that certain phrases or actions by whites can be offensive to people of color because it might offend the person using these phrases. Teaching truth in Florida is now considered indoctrination.
Florida’s Lt. Governor Jeanette Nunez further explained their reasoning by saying, “We will not let the far-left woke agenda take over our schools and workplaces. There is no place for indoctrination or discrimination in Florida. This legislation will end corporate wokeness and teaching critical race theory in our schools. We will always fight to protect our children and parents from this Marxist-inspired curriculum.” (Governor's Office News Release, June 22, 2022).
So, woke is now Marxist ideology? Since when did fighting racism and racial discrimination become Marxism? Next, they will tell us that equality for all is communism.
As of February 2023, at least 567 anti-critical race theory efforts have been introduced in local, state and federal legislatures (UCLA Law School’s CRT Forward Tracking Project). These bills ban teaching institutional or structural racism, which is racism that is ingrained in all aspects of our country’s governments and institutions. These Republican efforts to block teaching about our systemic racism shows that they don’t want our youth to know how evil racism is.
DeSantis, Donald Trump, LaMalfa and many others want us to believe that racism no longer exists in America and that it’s just an extremist liberal ideology that is trying to indoctrinate our youth into believing that we are a racist culture. Racism is evil behavior and the Republican politicians have no problem supporting this evil by ignoring it.
I think American author Jason Overstreet sums up this problem perfectly: “The word woke is becoming more beautiful by the day. Why? Because the absolute worst people on earth use it as a slur against everything that is good. Stay woke.”
Tom Laurent uses writing to share truth, support people and groups that our society continues to discriminate and marginalize and fights for gender equality. Share human kindness equally with all. He is a retired soil scientist with the U.S. Forest Service who lives in Yreka in Siskiyou County. He has previously written columns for the Siskiyou Daily News called “Siskiyou Voices.”