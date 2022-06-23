There have been 215 mass shootings, including 27 school shootings, so far this year and the numbers keep increasing year after year. Why? What is it going to take to protect our school children and other innocent people from this gun slaughter?
Do we need to dress our school children in a tactical body armor suit? Do we need to wear tactical body armor suits to go shopping or for work? Is this our new normal?
The Democrats try but it’s the Republicans that are preventing meaningful gun regulations from being passed. The Republicans are the reason our school children keep being slaughtered in their classrooms. Their innocent bodies keep being pulverized and decapitated by assault weapons. These politicians, including our own Congressman Doug LaMalfa, have chosen to worship the NRA and its interpretation of the 2nd Amendment rather than using common sense to protect our school children.
The NRA believes that any firearm that is commonly purchased by law-abiding citizens cannot be banned. Children are being slaughtered because of the NRA’s interpretation of the 2nd Amendment and because of the militia/survivalist wannabes and boys needing murderous macho-man toys to feel manly. Michael Fanone, CNN law enforcement analyst, says most people want an AR-15 simply because they want one.
The question of assault weapons was specifically not addressed by the Supreme Court’s ruling in District of Columbia v. Heller (2008) which stated that the 2nd Amendment protects an individual right to possess a firearm. But Justice Antonin Scalia, writing for the court, also specifically stated that this right “is not unlimited.”
Since 2008, four federal courts of appeals have ruled that banning assault weapons is constitutional and does not infringe on the right of self-defense protected by the Constitution. These federal courts have said that states, counties and cities have legitimate reasons to ban AR-15-style assault weapons because of the dangers they pose, to schools, innocent bystanders and police. The Supreme Court has declined to review any of these cases, mainly because the appeals courts have all agreed that banning assault weapons is constitutional.
We are predominately a Christian nation with 99% of the Republicans in Congress saying they are Christians. Why are these Christian Republican members of Congress protecting assault weapons as a person’s right to possess under the 2nd Amendment? Assault weapons are the weapon of choice for mass shootings. They have no other purpose. They are not hunting rifles and are too dangerous to others to use as a home self-defense weapon.
These Christian Republican representatives and senators need to ask themselves: “What would Jesus do?” Jesus would tell us to stop selling these assault weapons and give the privately owned ones to the police to destroy. Jesus would also tell us that protecting the innocent children and others and allowing them to fulfill their destinies is more important than guns.
Jesus’s loyalty is to God and not the NRA’s interpretation of the 2nd Amendment. These Republican politicians are phony Christians because their God is the NRA. Each of us Christians have to choose our true loyalty: NRA and their assault weapons or God.
If you are pro-life, you also have to be against assault weapons. Does a fetus have more rights to live than a school-aged child? If you choose the fetus’s life over the school-aged child being slaughtered by an assault weapon, then you are a hypocrite.
Our Christian ministers and priests need to start telling their parishioners that assault weapons are evil and have no place in a Christian community, state and nation. They are killing machines.
Doing what’s right isn’t always easy. For some people, it will take courage and strength to do what’s right. A Christian’s loyalty is to God, not assault weapons, the NRA and political interpretations of the 2nd Amendment. You cannot pick and choose when you will follow Jesus’s teachings. We must never forget that we are trying to save innocent lives from inexcusable horror.
Tom Laurent is a retired soil scientist with the U.S. Forest Service who lives in Yreka in Siskiyou County. He has previously written columns for the Siskiyou Daily News called “Siskiyou Voices.”