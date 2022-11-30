Why are Republican politicians and many parents afraid of critical race theory(CRT) being taught in our nation’s schools?
CRT is a body of academic work that began 40 years ago and is still actively studying America’s brutal racial history. The core ideas of CRT are that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice but is deeply embedded in our culture and legal systems. CRT matters because it helps explain our nation’s racism.
Our history has been a mixture of legal discrimination and racial terrorism. The development and cultural importance of white superiority or privilege has a long history that has been written in our K-12 history textbooks. These textbooks presented white privilege as an inheritance to pass on to the next generation.
Our students have been programmed to incorporate this superiority into their very identity. This is what has kept racism alive. Scholars who study CRT examine the ways in which white privilege, inequality and racism continue to impact our society.
CRT studies how our society produces and maintains its structural racism, which is racism that has become established as normal behavior within our society. CRT has determined that many of our laws are usually written and enforced to advance white privilege. CRT analyzes discrimination from the perspectives of racism’s targets, not its perpetrators.
Critical race theory has become politicized, with opponents arguing that CRT is a threat to our way of life. Some opponents claim that CRT has Marxist roots because it uses group identity instead of individualism. Much of the current debate over CRT is based on fear that white students will be exposed to damaging, dangerous or demoralizing ideas.
Do white Americans fear that teaching their children the truth and cruelty about past racism and how embedded it is in all aspects of our current culture, will be harmful to them? Is it really about conservative white Americans believing that CRT would destroy the fabric of their society, which is white Americans are superior?
Research data has proven that whites have benefited from racism against colored peoples, which is why it still exists today.
The current American mythology that anti-CRT people believe is that we have learned from the mistakes of our racist past and moved on to being a non-racist people. Ignorance of our racial history and the causes of our present-day racial inequality are the driving forces of the current attack on CRT. Many white people feel the need to refute the premise that racism is at the core of our way of life. Does it offend parents that CRT teaches their children our true past, which is a different story then what the parents were taught in school?
The debate over CRT is really over who has the power to define the past in hopes of shaping the future for their own economic and political gains. States that have or are trying to outlaw teaching CRT are trying to legally mandate racial ignorance by banning discussion of racism within the makeup of our culture.
At this time, 42 states have introduced bills or taken other steps that curtail teaching CRT or discussions of racism in the classrooms. Seventeen of these states have imposed these bans and restrictions either through legislation or by other means. It’s all about maintaining the current white privilege designed social order, which is whites on top and people of color below.
Outlawing teaching about our national racial inequality confirms CRT’s main claim that our laws are entwined with racism. We are never going to end or reduce racism in our culture until we acknowledge the truth that we have been a white privilege society for the last 400 years and still are today. Currently, our Republican-controlled states are actively working to maintain their white privilege and its resulting racism in their states.
My question to you is: Do you have the courage to honestly examine yourself and see how our culture’s white privilege programming is expressing itself in your everyday thoughts, emotions, words and actions toward people of color?
American author James Baldwin wrote in a 1962 essay, “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”
Tom Laurent uses writing to share truth, support people and groups that our society continues to discriminate and marginalize and fights for gender equality. Share human kindness equally with all. He is a retired soil scientist with the U.S. Forest Service who lives in Yreka in Siskiyou County. He has previously written columns for the Siskiyou Daily News called “Siskiyou Voices.”