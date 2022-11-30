Why are Republican politicians and many parents afraid of critical race theory(CRT) being taught in our nation’s schools?  

CRT is a body of academic work that began 40 years ago and is still actively studying America’s brutal racial history. The core ideas of CRT are that racism is not merely the product of individual bias or prejudice but is deeply embedded in our culture and legal systems. CRT matters because it helps explain our nation’s racism.

