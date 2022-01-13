The city of Yuba City has had an amazing opportunity presented to them. Habitat for Humanity has proposed purchasing the Bonanza Inn hotel to convert it to apartment-style permanent housing units. This affordable housing project would be fully paid for using funds from the State of California, via California’s “Homekey” grant program.
The Homekey program was designed to assist cities and counties that have been suffering from lack of affordable housing. This program was first implemented in 2021 and has helped numerous communities convert hotels into housing. Project “Homekey 2.0” now allows for local municipalities to apply for additional programmatic dollars to ensure there is funding to support this program for years to come. This opportunity is significantly enhanced from the previous round of funding, allowing for Habitat to renovate the existing building by upgrading the exterior fencing, adding landscaping, and creating an esthetic curb appeal for the neighborhood.
At the Yuba City Council meeting on December 21, there were many neighbors concerned with the potential location of the project. Neighbors expressed that there is a vagrancy issue in the Maple Park area and that this project could potentially increase the amount of loitering, trash, and degradation to the neighborhood. This editorial seeks to address the expressed concerns based on experience with Homekey projects locally.
Habitat for Humanity has already successfully implemented two similar projects. The first was the conversion of the former Baymont Inn to Harmony Village. This project is located on Highway 99, south of Yuba City. The second was the conversion of the Travel Inn and Suites to Prosperity Village. This project is located next to Walmart, behind Burger King in Linda. Both projects converted approximately 60 hotel rooms to apartment-style living units. Both projects are designated as low-income housing. The residents who live in each project must fall under the extremely low-income designation to live there. Habitat then only charges up to 30 percent of the resident’s income. This structure enables the residents an opportunity to afford a place to live.
This is the reason why projects such as this are needed. Our area currently has one of the highest rates of poverty in the state. Housing has gone up substantially in the last several years and low-income housing is very difficult to come by. Regional Housing Authority and Habitat for Humanity have lists of hundreds of individuals who need low-income housing, yet they cannot find places for these clients to reside.
On a recent online poll that the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium hosted, 47 percent of residents responded that we as a community are doing too little to address homelessness in our area. In the same poll, 25 percent of respondents stated that our primary focus needed to be on “providing additional low-cost permanent housing.” In this poll of several hundred residents of Yuba-Sutter, 55 percent were residents of Yuba City. There are not enough low-cost permanent housing options for our low-income residents. This lack of housing continues to increase the number of homeless as they simply cannot find a place to live.
This project at the Bonanza Inn has the potential to house between 150-160 low-income members of our community. This influx of affordable housing will enable our local homeless shelters to move clients that have an income into a permanent housing location. This, in turn, will free up shelter beds at our existing local shelters. The more shelter beds that are available, the more residents who are homeless can be moved off the streets into supportive shelter as they work to secure permanent housing.
This project can become a big win for all aspects of the community. For the concerned Maple Park residents, Habitat has pledged to be a good neighbor and to upgrade the Bonanza’s rapidly deteriorating exterior. Habitat has promised on-site management and various barriers for privacy for local neighbors. In addition, in both current Homekey projects (Harmony Village and Prosperity Village), the local areas have seen reductions in calls for police/sheriff presence. This does not only occur due to the management by Habitat for Humanity, but rather due to the “buy-in” from the residents. The residents at the other facilities have been given an opportunity to have a forever home, and they continue to work to maintain that.
If we can open beds in our current homeless shelters (which are full at the moment), then we open up the opportunity for our local law enforcement to compassionately move individuals experiencing homelessness in the Maple Park area to a supportive shelter.
As the director for the Sutter Yuba Homeless Consortium, it is my job to find additional housing opportunities and collaborate with local agencies to acquire and make these available. Currently, there are a few projects in the works, but none will be ready to house individuals for one to two more years. Without additional affordable housing units available immediately, I fear that we will struggle to lower the number of people experiencing homelessness in our area for the next year or two. That means, up to two years of our community members sleeping on the street, subjected to the elements, being put in unsafe situations, and facing dire health concerns, waiting for a time when affordable housing becomes available.
This entire project budget is three times the amount of funding that the Consortium has available to distribute this year. This project will be fully funded by the state. This money has already been allocated so if it is not used locally, it will go to another area in California.
Yuba City, please support this project. It has the capability to make a difference in the lives of hundreds of residents in our area. Please let your local City Council hear your support as they will decide on January 18th if the project will be approved.