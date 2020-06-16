“When sorrows come, they come not single spies but in battalions,” or so said the character, Claudius, in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet.” We are certainly amidst battalions of sorrows with the COVID-19 pandemic, economic catastrophe, and a long overdue re-awakening of social awareness around systemic injustice.
As communities come back to life with the mindful reopening of businesses, the arts and culture community remains in suspended animation. Theaters, galleries, major outdoor events, and festivals are considered part of the State’s yet-to-be announced Phase 4 reopening. As a result, most of our beloved annual events like the Peach Festival, Yuba-Sutter Fair, and Harvest the Arts have been cancelled. Nonprofits have been especially hard hit.
What has all of this meant for Yuba Sutter Arts &Culture? (Our Board of Directors recently added “& Culture” based on our expanded services.) YSAC considers itself fortunate, and has been able to survive financially thanks to our diversified revenue streams. Our funders like the California Arts Council, Yuba Water Agency, California State Library and the National Endowment for the Arts have been supportive and flexible. Many grant activities were suspended until further notice, especially our Arts in Education programs. We have had to shutter our Burrows Theater and our main art gallery. We have successfully applied for PPP and EIDL funding knowing local government funding is in question for this next budget cycle.
So, what is an arts council to do when it can no longer do what it is used to doing? It reinvents itself and goes virtual and that is exactly what we have done. Call us Darwinian if you must.
While not a perfect solution, we’ve learned a lot and are providing entertaining, educational, and meaningful arts and culture content for the community.
We started online art auctions, helping artists sell art and held a virtual “Talent Showcase” when local talent competitions were cancelled. We hosted a local music recital on Facebook. We offer monthly workshops for songwriters and poetry open mics in support of local creatives. On our weekly program, “Artist’s Alchemy,” we interview arts and culture leaders. We hosted a musical tribute to Bob Dylan and twice a month feature our “Art Radio Today” show. All this virtual programming has been made possible through the magic of current technologies.
All the life altering events of 2020 have given rise to a great deal of soul searching at YSAC. Perhaps this is a side effect of more time to process current events around economics and race and to contemplate our future. As we look ahead to some return to normalcy, we are committed to being more thoughtful in our approach to serving our community…all of the community. Are we providing fair and equitable programming focused on our many ethnic groups? We know we can do better. A quick look at the demographics of Yuba-Sutter show that of our total population of about 175,000, we are 50% white, 30% Hispanic, 13% Asian, 3% Black, and 4% Native American, Multi-Race and other. Are our local arts and culture organizations reflective of the community both in terms of leadership and participants? How can we broaden our reach and appeal to each and every sector of our society?
The pandemic put us in this strange, contemplative place. The protests and social awareness marches have taken center stage to remind us that our good, loving and caring community can hold productive, peaceful events around the issues of racial injustice and that we cannot exist as an island in the stream. We are part of something much larger than ourselves and it is up to us strive to reach and grow and learn and do better.
David Read is executive director of Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.