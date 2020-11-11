Yuba Water Agency is an incredible asset to Yuba County and our region. The vision laid out more than 60 year ago by the founders of Yuba Water was intended to position Yuba County to be a thriving and prosperous community. We’ve waited decades for that vision to become a reality. The anticipation of our future opportunity is so great right now, it’s palpable.
After so many years being at a disadvantage, we are on the cusp of really becoming a stronger, more vibrant community. As Yuba Water continues to invest heavily in reducing our flood risk, the entire region benefits. And, from a future opportunity perspective, what business would ever set up shop somewhere if they worry about continual floods?
Yuba Water’s management of our groundwater and surface water supplies will provide confidence to any possible future business investor that they won’t have to worry about dry taps in Yuba County. This is especially important for our local farmers and ranchers who are an important part of our region’s economic activity.
And of course, this is all possible because of their carbon-free hydropower, helping to fill the state’s growing demand for clean energy, and providing a sustainable revenue source to make these financial investments possible.
We all love and cherish our recreation time at New Bullards Bar and Lake Francis. And I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention their investments in improving fish habitat so we have a healthy, thriving Yuba River.
Those are all just the basics that Yuba Water does as part of their everyday responsibilities.
But since 2016, when they took the reins from PG&E, all the hydropower revenue is now specifically for the benefit of Yuba County. There is so much good coming from that, already!
They have invested millions of dollars in the community to provide much needed water and wastewater infrastructure that will support economic development in the south county and attract new business – JOBS – to our area.
The investments in forest health will reduce the risk to our foothill communities who live under constant fear of a devastating megafire, like the one that destroyed Paradise, took so many lives, and cost billions of dollars.
And one critical aspect of every vibrant community is a thriving school system. Yuba Water is investing in curriculum for all grades, special programming, and is in the planning stage for a multi-million-dollar water education center on the Yuba River. In addition to being an incredible asset for our children (and learners of all ages), this facility will be a real draw for tourism, and a point of community pride.
Yuba Water’s work will ultimately support business growth, more jobs and more housing, something else our community desperately needs.
Yuba Water Agency is an incredible partner in these efforts. They are leaders in innovation, passionate about sparking new life into Yuba County. We at the Chamber are excited for this community effort to bring about change, new opportunities and resiliency. We are eager to continue to partner with them as they help us build a thriving, sustainable community for all of us.
Marni Sanders is the chief executive officer of the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce.