After reading Art Fruhling’s criticism (Letter to the Editor on July 15) of demonstrators outside a restaurant where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining, another point of view is needed.
Mr. Fruhling quotes and supports the restaurant’s response that the patrons “were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner and ... was an act of selfishness and void of decency.” Of course, the restaurant is going to say this. Regardless, Kavanaugh was able to polish off his steak dinner and boogie out the back door with his security people – he did skip dessert, however!
When one looks at the stills and the videos of those “unruly protestors” at both the restaurant and in front of his own house, they look pretty sedate: the home demonstrators in one video showed about six women on the sidewalk chanting multiple times, “Liar, liar pants on fire!” The front of the home was guarded by maybe seven armed officers. The pictures of the restaurant demonstrators showed many more people and many holding the relevant signs concerning the issues of abortion. There were no indications they were blocking customers or so raucous that eating dinner was impossible.
So, what’s the point here?
These demonstrations are just a prelude as to what is about to happen across America. The five most recently chosen Supreme Court justices have been carefully molded, selected and presented for their Republican right-wing beliefs and willingness to make serious political, economic and social changes in America via their court decisions, their own personal opinions and probably their religious beliefs – hence their majority decision a month ago in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization from Mississippi. The decision ended Roe v. Wade (1973) and the 1992 case, Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which reconfirmed a woman’s right to abortion.
What makes the Dobbs decision so screamingly wrong is that it violated some basic principles of the Supreme Court, allowed self-righteous justices to prevail over the desires of the American majority, took a simple appellate court case and exploded it into almost destroying a woman’s autonomous right to reproduction, erased federal abortion laws supported by the Constitution and dumped the entire decision-making process concerning abortion on each individual state so the “people” can make their own abortion laws. The six justices have now opened a can of snakes!
In Justice Samuel Alito’s 213-page explanation of why the five decided to terminate Roe v. Wade he stated that abortion was never mentioned in the Constitution as a right given to women and never a long-standing and historical part of our culture; therefore, the 1973 court’s creation was “egregiously wrong” since it had no constitutional basis as a right.
Roe v. Wade was declared unconstitutional because the right of abortion is a states-rights issue to be determined by the people and not an issue/solution “fabricated” by the federal government/Congress.
Well, abortion is a white-hot issue and the court should have handled it as such. There are 50 states and each one has now been given the right to create its own laws concerning abortion. At this point in time, there are possibly 23 states ready to implement very strict, hard-nosed abortion laws. Other states might follow the same rules as Roe v. Wade and Casey and continue to allow abortions.
For those pro-choice men and women who want children, but are now fearful of the process, their options are few. Suck it up and live with the situation; pack up and move to a “friendly” state; stay and fight like hell to make changes – easier said than done.
States are not equal in their degree of citizen participation via direct democracy. Only 15 states offer its citizens the power of the initiative, the referendum, the recall and the process of amending the state’s constitution. Twenty-seven states have no initiative and referendum. Nineteen have only the recall and six have only the initiative.
Couple this situation with anti-abortion state legislatures that have gerrymandered their party’s long-term power over the state courts, the legislature and governorships, and your only options are to suck it up or move. Run this situation through maybe 30 states and add the many medical issues that are associated with a full-term pregnancy, the fear hospitals, doctors and staff have of the many draconian rules concerning the rights of the unborn, as well as the mother, all of which exacerbate medical costs to the hospital, ghastly, unaffordable insurance premiums to cover those unintended consequences, potential legal fees and criminal charges for those who inadvertently slip up, and the psychological nightmare one may have to endure for both a wanted and an unwanted pregnancy.
Thankfully, we live deep in the bosom of democracy here in California!
For those of you who are pro-life and happy that your 50-year fight to overturn Roe v. Wade has been victorious, you are going to find that you are in the same abortion boat as everyone else. If you live in one of the 30 states with tough abortion laws, you will probably be confronted with the concept of “individual responsibility” as the underlying theme for such strident laws.
One can envision a state eliminating or drastically reducing funding for families-in-need who have more children than they can support. The argument will be that it is not the state’s responsibility to support you and your children: it’s your responsibility, you made those decisions, so live with the consequences. If your unmarried daughter becomes pregnant and the 15+ weeks have elapsed, slap a smile on your faces, mom and dad, you now have a new child to help raise and financially support. The new child will not become a de facto ward of the state supported by public tax dollars.
Yikes!
Let’s hope reason, the power of the vote and human kindness prevail. The five justices may realize their mistake once these awful scenarios occur. They didn’t have to destroy Roe and Casey as a federal law and make the issue of abortion a 50-state rats nest of do’s and don’ts. Discretion would have been the better part of valor especially when Republicans on the Supreme Court were the majority in 1973 and 1992 and created Roe and Casey both giving the constitutional right of women to have abortions.
Don’t expect redemption from Judge Kavanaugh when he said the court “will no longer decide how to evaluate the interests of the pregnant woman and the interests in protecting fetal life throughout pregnancy.” Or Alito’s statement: “The turmoil wrought by Roe and Casey would be prolonged. It is far better – for this court and the country – to face up to the real issue without further delay,” In addition, he said, “We do not know how our political system or society will respond to today’s decision … and even if we could foresee what will happen, we would have no authority to let that knowledge influence our decision.”
Wow! Where has he been?
And now Justice Clarence Thomas has given us clues as to what is next: same-sex marriage, type and use of contraceptives, same-sex sexual activity, affirmative action and who knows what. All of this from the Republican Party that hates regulations, an intrusive government and wants to make government so tiny it could be drowned in a bathtub.
This court decision is the height of incivility for both pro-life and pro-choice supporters. The consequences could/will be very sad. If so, if Justice Kavanaugh wants to dine at Morton’s Steakhouse again, he better be wearing a fool-proof disguise!
John Lewin is a Yuba City resident and former longtime history teacher at Marysville High School. Lewin taught at the school from 1964-2003 and was the school’s social science department chairman for 25 years. In 2016, Lewin was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame with a lifetime recognition award.