After reading Art Fruhling’s criticism (Letter to the Editor on July 15) of demonstrators outside a restaurant where Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was dining, another point of view is needed. 

Mr. Fruhling quotes and supports the restaurant’s response that the patrons “were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner and ... was an act of selfishness and void of decency.” Of course, the restaurant is going to say this. Regardless, Kavanaugh was able to polish off his steak dinner and boogie out the back door with his security people – he did skip dessert, however! 

