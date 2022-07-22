The Marysville School for Adults is reopening for the 2022-23 school year and will begin offering its first session of courses on Sept. 6. 

The Marysville Joint Unified School District is excited to be reopening this adult education campus after it was closed 10 years ago due to budget cuts and funding loss at the state level. We know that this is a big need within our community and this was one of my big goals when I came on board as the superintendent of the district.

