The Marysville School for Adults is reopening for the 2022-23 school year and will begin offering its first session of courses on Sept. 6.
The Marysville Joint Unified School District is excited to be reopening this adult education campus after it was closed 10 years ago due to budget cuts and funding loss at the state level. We know that this is a big need within our community and this was one of my big goals when I came on board as the superintendent of the district.
Since we have shared news about the reopening, we have received very positive responses and we know that offering options for adults to continue their life-long learning creates a community that is committed to building a better future for everyone.
Classes will be taught in our schools and classrooms at night. This gives us the advantage of not only offering adult courses in our community neighborhoods, but allows for our Career Technical Education (CTE) courses to be taught in our district’s state-of-the-art facilities.
The school is currently enrolling students for the first session. For more information about the course schedule and registration, please visit the Marysville School for Adults website at www.adulted.mjusd.com.
For the first session, we will be offering classes that lead to the completion of a high school diploma as well as English language development classes. The English courses are available to students who do not speak English as a first language.
Mr. Bob Eckardt, who served for 17 years as principal at Lindhurst High School is the new director of Adult Programs and Community Partnerships. His knowledge of the community and families that we serve make him the perfect match for this program.
Later this year, the adult program will also offer a course on financial literacy and a course on citizenship and naturalization. In the future, offerings will include CTE courses and other adult enrichment classes, including high school parent education evenings around how students can apply for college scholarships and submit FAFSA applications.
The Marysville School for Adults has also been fortunate enough to join the North Central Adult Education Consortium, which is composed of multiple adult education agencies in Yuba, Sutter, Yolo, and Lake counties. This will allow the pooling of resources and unifying goals to best serve the residents of all of our communities. We are very grateful to our education partners and look forward to building this program throughout the year.
If you have any questions, please contact us at 530-740-6420.