Are you concerned about election security, voter suppression, foreign involvement and dark money in elections, corruption in government, and reining in powerful special interest groups?
So am I. Thankfully, one law can make all the difference. The “For the People Act (H.R.1)” is a transformational voting rights, anti-corruption, and ethics package that will protect every American’s right to vote, tackle the pervasive influence lobbyists have in Washington, push back on foreign involvement in our elections, hold elected officials accountable and ensure public servants work in the public’s interest, and end the era of special interests and big money in politics.
H.R. 1 is a truly unifying piece of legislation. 67% of Americans and more than 170 organizations from the civil rights, labor, environmental, faith, and consumer protection communities support the underlying policies in the bill. They want their voice – every voice – to be heard in their government. Highlights of the “For the People Act (H.R. 1) include:
– Enforcing ethics and conflict of interest rules for all government officials,
– Reining in lobbyist influence.
– Ending partisan gerrymandering.
– Protecting elections from foreign interference.
– Combatting voter intimidation and voter suppression.
– Requiring full disclosure of “dark money” and pushing back on Super PACs.
Enacting these commonsense policies will restore the people’s power in their government and ensure Washington works for the people again. Supporting our middle class by rebuilding our nation’s crumbling infrastructure with American materials and workers, building high-speed internet lines, and increasing access to an affordable education for every American are all made easier by making the “For the People Act” the law of the land.
Until we strengthen our democracy and end special interest groups’ chokehold on our government, the chance of enacting these bold, forward-thinking policies is grim. The “For the People Act” will fix what’s broken with Washington and restore the people’s faith in their government.
I enthusiastically supported the “For the People Act” when it came to a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives on March 3. My constituents have called on me to support this bill and I want them to know I heard their voices and I am behind them 100 percent. The legislation has cleared a significant hurdle by passing the House, but it must still pass in the Senate before it can be signed into law. I call upon my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support the “For the People Act” and ensure our democracy is protected for generations to come.
Rep. John Garamendi, D-Yuba City, represents the 3rd Congressional District, which includes portions of the North State.