In a Jan. 5, 2021, statement, Doug LaMalfa said “tens of thousands of my constituents have serious questions and concerns about the November election.”
He also added, “There has been an endless dripping of reports of mishandled ballots, numbers not adding up and outright violations of the U.S. Constitution’s clear directions for setting election rules.” (Jan. 11, 2021; lassennews.com)
The various states have answered these concerns since late November. The “numbers not adding up” was based on Rudy Giuliani’s claims that in Pennsylvania 1,823,148 mail-in ballots had been sent out and 2,589,242 mail-in ballots were turned in. The Pennsylvania Secretary of State explained to Giuliani that he was confusing two sets of ballots. The smaller number was the mail-in ballots sent out in June for the primary election and the second number of mail-in ballots was for the general election in November.
LaMalfa was also referring to the Texas lawsuit claiming those states that had implemented pandemic-related changes to their election procedures violated the Constitution and were therefore illegal. The U.S. Supreme Court tossed out Texas’s lawsuit.
Trustworthy news media have been reporting since the election that all of the lawsuits filed by President Trump’s election team and others have been dismissed by all the courts for lack of truthful evidence. Any reasonable person would have concluded that all of the state certified election results were accurate. Since there was no election fraud, LaMalfa had to know that Trump truly lost the election.
Why didn’t LaMalfa just explain to his thousands of worried constituents that there was no election fraud and that Biden won? This would have been the simplest thing to do but since LaMalfa knew that his voter base is the same as Trump’s, he had no choice but to show his base that he will fight for Trump no matter what. If he didn’t support Trump, he knew Trump would turn on him and convince his base to not vote for him.
So, on Jan. 6, 2021, Doug LaMalfa had a choice to make. Does he vote to accept the 2020 state certified elector votes or does he support Trump and vote to not certify these state electors? LaMalfa voted yes on not allowing Arizona’s slate of electors to be added to the Electoral College. The vote failed 121-303. LaMalfa again voted yes on not allowing Pennsylvania’s slate of electors to be added to the Electoral College. The vote failed 138-282.
LaMalfa just proved his loyalty to Donald Trump by his Electoral College votes. LaMalfa knew there was no election fraud and that Trump had lost the election. By casting these two yes votes, he is a co-conspirator of Trump’s coup attempt that tried to illegally overturn the voting results of the people and keep Trump in office. LaMalfa swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic and to bear true faith and allegiance to the same. He failed. LaMalfa knowingly chose to support Trump to insure he got reelected rather than keeping his oath of office and defending our Constitution. LaMalfa believes he did nothing wrong in violating his oath of office and by changing his loyalty from our Constitution to Trump.
If LaMalfa is not able to distinguish between facts and fraud, truth and lies, or loyalty and traitor, then he is not qualified to be our congressman. He believes his base will not care that he violated our Constitution and his oath of office. I believe that speaking and following truth, doing right and honoring your oath of office matters.
My concern is that Doug LaMalfa has shown us that he doesn’t believe in right, truth and oath of office because he gave his total allegiance to Trump. Because of these basic failures, Doug LaMalfa must be removed from office this coming election. If we fail in making Doug LaMalfa responsible for his actions, then we have failed and his sins become our sins.
Tom Laurent is a retired soil scientist with the U.S. Forest Service who lives in Yreka in Siskiyou County. He has previously written columns for the Siskiyou Daily News called “Siskiyou Voices.”