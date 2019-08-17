Re: Linda Water
District meeting
There was an interesting meeting (Monday night) at the Linda County Water District. About 150 of us showed up to hear why the water company was increasing our bill by 100 percent.
Yes, you read right, 100 percent!
We heard their reasons and we also got a glimpse into what water agencies are like. Reason for increasing the fees by 100 percent was, “We haven’t raised rates for 13 years because of the previous recession,” (not true –my rates go up gradually). They talked about one of the wells that they frankly said, “we don’t know what the status of it was.” Who’s monitoring this?
Also, why is the water so bad? They came out to test it.
They said, “The smell will go away after a few minutes.” What!? Potable water shouldn’t be questionable.
There was a gentleman, Charlie Mathews, from the Yuba Water Agency, who declared that his agency has $150 million to give to projects in the area that deal with water issues. OK, problem solved right?
Then the question of wages. Our area of the county is one of the poorest in the state with an average household income of $38,000.
The smallest wage on the Linda County Water District, the secretary, is over $70,000 annually.
They go up from there. Who is monitoring this? Our elected officials are.
Funny, when an elected official loses an election, they usually end up working for county agencies like this or end up on the board of these same agencies. Umm?
Steve Watson,
Marysville