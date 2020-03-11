As of this writing, the COVID-19 coronavirus has infected over 114,000 people, killing over 4,000 in 115 countries.
President Trump has been downplaying the threat of the virus, by saying (sic): “The common flu kills thousands of Americans each year and life and the economy go on… nothing is shut down; life and the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 22 deaths in the US. Think about that!”
Trump also indicated there will be drugs and vaccines available soon.
This has been contradicted by noted pathologist and molecular virologist James Robb, MD.
He warned the general public of the strong possibility of the coronavirus becoming “widespread in the U.S.” by late March and April.
He further states: “I, as many others do, hope that this pandemic will be reasonably contained, but I personally do not think it will be. Humans have never seen this snake-associated virus before and have no internal defense against it…and there will be no drugs or vaccines available this year.”
Dr. Robb stated that the only way for the virus to infect you is through your nose or mouth via your hands to your mouth or nose – other than being coughed or sneezed on.
To help stem the spread of infection, Dr. Robb adds: “Wash your hands with soap for 10-20 seconds and/or use a greater than 60% alcohol-based hand sanitizer whenever you return home from any activity - that involves locations where other people have been.”
Because of Trump many do not think it will become an epidemic here.
Whom do you believe?
I just ordered 4 bottles of hand sanitizer. When it’s not convenient or possible to wash my hands - I intend to sanitize my hands after touching anything that has been touched by others; viz door handles, shopping carts, playing cards, etc.
This simple precaution, by limiting the spread of the virus, may save my life and yours.
Fred Kawashima,
Yuba City