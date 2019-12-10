Re: Third Bridge
So am I to understand that now, 50 years later, Yuba and Sutter Counties still can’t figure out a way to build a third bridge over a river that’s 100 feet wide and 10 feet deep? I mean someone could have built one out of legos by now. How inept must local politicians be that they can’t secure some concrete and rebar?
Any politician in California who doesn’t know how get Caltrans to cough up some asphalt has no business whatsoever being in office.
That’s the most basic of requirements. Ridiculous.
Jim Tatarazuk,
Rancho Cordova/Plumas Lake