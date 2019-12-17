The Democratic Party, the party that John Garamendi belongs to, has control of the House Judiciary Committee. The committee consists of 41 members, 24 Democrats and 17 Republicans. Each member of the House of Representatives is paid $174,000 dollars a year and works approximately 138 days a year.
I have been watching the Judiciary Committee as it attempts to draw up articles to impeach President Donald Trump and pass the articles of impeachment on to the entire House for a floor vote. If it is passed by a House floor vote, then it goes to the Senate for a possible trial.
All the while the Democrats know that the Senate will not vote to impeach. The Democratic Party, going through this futile attempt, is wasting taxpayer money to the tune of $51,701 dollars a day. Where does our Representative John Garamendi stand on this?
Charles Schumacher,
Marysville