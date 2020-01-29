Being a military dependent for the majority of my life, I am delighted to see so many people expressing their loyalty to our wonderful country by flying the American flag.
I do think, however, that they should know and follow the proper protocol for displaying the flag.
First, the American flag should always be flown above any other flag.
It should never be flown during darkness unless it has a light intended specifically to illuminate it.
The flag should not be flown in inclement weather (rain or snow) unless it is a specially designed weatherproof flag, which I’m sure most people do not have due to expense.
Let’s keep them flying high, dry and well lighted.
–Dianne Daugherty,
Yuba City