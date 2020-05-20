The Sutter County health director has stated that everyone entering a retail store is required to wear a facial covering. However, to face mask or not to face mask is the question.
Recently, in a local grocery store with a mask-required sign, 30 percent of the customers were not wearing masks to protect me from the virus.
To my surprise, the individuals threatening my life were allowed to wander about the store.
My question is, who is responsible for enforcing the face mask (statement, order, regulation, law)?
Is it the retail store?
Should they refuse to sell items to an unmasked customer? Is it the police: Should they be summoned to haul away the offender?
Or is the face mask issue simply a matter of whether or not you care enough about your neighbors to wear a mask?
– G. Michael Johnston,
Yuba City