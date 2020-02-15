RE: Democratic Party
After all the time and money wasted by the Democrats with the Trump impeachment, and their efforts being rejected, they just won’t give it up.
The speaker of the house threw a temper tantrum that the whole world could see, what a great example.
My family were all Democrats, but that was a different time and most politicians were patriots, and could work together and reach agreement on most of the differences that they had.
But today the Democrat Party has been hijacked by the far left radicals that hate this country.
They are supported by the so-called main stream media, that hate our President Donald Trump.
As an old retired soldier I despise people like LTC Vindeman I knew some folks like him during my career in the US Army.
We had a names for them, like brown noser, and other more colorful names that I will not repeat here. The only person that he was looking out for was Vindman.
I would like to talk to some of the people that served with him and get their opinion.
I am sure that this is not over, and that Shiff, Nadler, Pelosi, and others are already planning to try impeachment again.
One can only hope that they will loose big in the upcoming election. I do all that I can. I VOTE.
I only hope that the true Democrats see what is happening to their party and get control back from the crazies.
Thank you for allowing me to state my opinion. God bless the USA. My country may she always be right, but my country right or wrong.
Billy M. Cooper,
Yuba City