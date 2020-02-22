Re: Measure C
In 2011 Yuba Community College District sold $4.6 million in bonds using a form of general obligation bonds called “capital appreciation bonds.”
According to newspaper reports no payments on the $4.6 million will be made until 2038, with final payments due in 2048, 2049, and 2050. In total the district will be paying $58,850,000 for the $4.6 million or $12 for every $1 borrowed.
The district’s financial advisor at the time of issuance told another newspaper that he informed the board multiple times of the expensive nature of the bonds before they were issued.
So who were the YCCD board members at the time and why weren’t the onerous terms disclosed to the public.
The public needs answers from past board members. The arguments by Measure C supporters have not disclosed interest rate, fixed or variable, pre-payment penalty. etc.
While the rest of us tighten our belts due to higher inflation on everything from gasoline to food it’s time for this district to make repairs out of their current budget, tighten their payrolls, and live on their income not ours.
Keep the local college and shift the responsibility for the others to their respective counties. Vote no on Measure C.
Dan Garcia,
Sutter