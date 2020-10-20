About 40 years ago I was in a small store with a gas pump in front. It was on the southeast corner of the intersection of Franklin and Walton. As I left I heard a young guy yelling at an older Indian man. He used the term “raghead” and the “go back where you came from” slogan.
Today there are new businesses on that corner, and there are several political posters planted in the grass. Among them are those for several Indian people, male and female.
In 40 years we have come from yelling nastiness to contemplating voting for people who have maintained their personal culture and embraced our national goodness of serving to help others, which is also a basis of their belief.
While this is not an attempt to support anybody, I feel very good about what my community has become, about its acceptance of difference, about inclusion, about diversity. Our nation could use our example right now. Thank you.
Bob Bush,
Yuba City
