Re: Proposed bond measure
Yuba Community College District is after the taxpayer again! Butte, Colusa, Glenn, Lake, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties, Measure C will be appearing on the March 3, 2020, ballot and it is a whopper. This is a $228 million bond.
What nerve the Board of Trustees and Chancellor Houston have unanimously giving the green light to C, when we are already paying on 4 bonds.
Check your property taxes. You will find them under YCCD Debt SVC A, B, C, and D. Curious as to how long we will be paying on these school bonds? Bond A ends 8/1/2031. B ends 8/1/2046. C ends 8/1/2050. D ends 8/1/2039.
Is your hair on fire yet?
YCCD claims that Measure C will build in ironclad taxpayer protections to ensure our tax dollars are spent prudently and wisely.
YCCD promises improvements and upgrades throughout the district, meanwhile the unfunded pension liability is out of control.
The deluxe office located at 425 Plumas Street, in Yuba City, runs the taxpayers $310,000.00 a year. The outrageous salary of Chancellor Houston is north of $303,000.00. This is a community college that supposedly has no money! The waste, fraud and abuse of YCCD is real.
Say no to Measure C. It is a horrible deal for the taxpayer.
Join us in our social media fight by liking our Facebook Page, Yuba College Bond #5 Vote No.
Liz Cervantes
Yuba City