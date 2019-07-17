Re: Citizenship
I am outraged by the scene that I watched on TV where a bunch if illegals took down the American Flag and raised the Mexican Flag. These people should be identified and all illegals deported forthwith.
And any politician that tries to defend this type of action is an idiot.
And then there are native-born citizens and naturalized citizens in the streets demonstrating for the illegals. What the hell has happened to the USA? They want open borders, oppose a citizenship question on the census and think amnesty should be given to all of the illegals in the country.
I am an old retired military man and to see this happening to the country that I love is breaking my heart. Wake up America.
Billy M. Cooper,
Yuba City