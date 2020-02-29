RE: Roundabout vs. Signal
I recently attended the two public information meetings on the traffic alternatives for the Hwy 99 and Oswald Road intersection.
It appears to me that Sutter County is trying to alleviate the truck traffic from all of the trucking outfits that have popped up along the corridor.
I blame this on the county supervisors for allowing it to happen.
The trucking outfits should contribute to the development and improvement of the intersection.
One suggested improvement to the intersection is a roundabout; however, the roundabout consulting firm has never built one on a high-speed corridor like Hwy 99 and Oswald Road, with trucks entering and exiting at different points along the corridor.
I am not against roundabouts, but I do not believe that Sutter County should take the risk of developing the consulting firm's first high-speed corridor roundabout.
Besides, the roundabout will have to be pretty big with all the lanes and islands needed.
Does the $10-12 million include buying the 2 houses on the corner of Oswald Road?
With a signal light at $2-4 million, I should think the homes can remain.
Etsuko Haegele,
Yuba City