Re: Road noise, speed
Welcome to Lincoln road racing! You can hear them coming. The muscle cars and the loud exhaust noise.
According to the vehicle code there is a decibel limit, which obviously is not being enforced.
These wannabe Nascar drivers make up in noise and carelessness what they lack in good judgement and driving skill. There is also a speed limit which also is not being enforced.
If you are also seeing and hearing the same on the streets where you live, speak up.
Maybe someone who is running for supervisor or city council will take notice. (It’s pretty obvious that the people who write the citations are not.)
Jerry La Baw,
Yuba City