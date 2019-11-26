Re: Drug prices
My wife and I are both over 70 and somewhat retired. One of our biggest concerns is the high price of medicine and the insurance to cover our prescription drugs.
Why are drugs in America so much more than everywhere else in the world? It makes no sense to me. Especially when so much money is donated to research.
With the joint partisan proposals in Congress, you have all you need to at least start to fix this problem. No pill should cost thousands of dollars.
We have a close friend with cancer. The first drug he was on cost over $3,000 out of his pocket per month! When that stopped working the next was going to be over $6,000. This is not right. Please do something to stop the pharmaceutical companies from destroying families.
Susan and William Shaul,
Sutter