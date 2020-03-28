A guilty plea from PG&E is nothing but a formality.
We all know what happened and whose fault it was, they want you to believe they are sorry. Bottom line is profit.
Does anyone know how much damage and sickness and death this corporation has because of California Hinkley, San Bruno, Santa Rosa, and the Camp Fire just to name a few, and they were sorry each time.
Eighty-three felonies and still not one person will serve any time in prison.
I’m sure if any of us did this it would be off to prison and it will be us paying the fines and settlements with higher prices for our utilities.
James Thornton,
Marysville