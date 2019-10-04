Brad Westmoreland’s letter on the “Drug Crisis” was very well thought out, very well articulated, and very wrong.
For those of us who deal with chronic pain, opioids are a “drug blessing.” Three years ago I had my foot operated on to correct “Charcot foot,” a condition suffered by one in a hundred diabetics. Since, the foot pain has been unrelenting. I still get drainage although it’s, thankfully, a “sterile abscess.”
The first thing I do upon waking in the morning is take 10 milligrams of oxycodone and 500 milligrams of Tylenol. A half hour later I get up and begin my day. The oxycodone not only helps me deal with the foot pain it helps with my arthritis. I can no longer use Naproxin and aspirin for the arthritis because they gave me bleeding stomach ulcers and anemia.
Despite the good benefits I get from using oxycodone, society’s “do-gooders” are making it hard for me to continue using it. I have to see my doctor once a month to get the prescription. I had to go buy a prescription of Narcan nasal spray to be used in case of overdose. I have to get my urine tested for whatever reason. And, my doctor just told me that I’m going to have to go to a pain management clinic.
I’m 75 years old and could care less if I’m addicted -- as long as the oxycodone allows me to function I have a life.
18,000 deaths out of three hundred plus million is a drop in the bucket especially when many of these deaths are suicides by people who’ve had enough. Nearly anything we humans do can be deadly when taken to excess—from taking drugs to eating ice cream.
Lets get past the hysteria and shoot for some sanity.
Charles Scarfe,
Yuba City