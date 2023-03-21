I am writing this letter to personally complain to you. I wrote a letter to the editor on Jan. 4, 2023, complaining about the deplorable conditions of the roads and the streets in Yuba City. This is almost close to two and a half months ago. I have yet to hear from you as to the status of my letter.
This is not the only letter I have written. I have written letters before. You either decide not to put them in the print for reasons of your own or you or your staff puts it away for some reason. This is essentially a record keeping problem – your problem – not mine. Six months later, when I wrote a letter of inquiry, you told me to send another copy of the letter with the excuse that you can not find the letter. I also wrote you a letter about the lengths of letters to the editor. You require 250 words for some; some are allowed 500-750 words. I never heard from you. This is fundamentally wrong and you know it.
As an editor of our only local newspaper, Appeal-Democrat, you have the obligation to let writers who write letters to the editor know within ten days whether or not their letters are going to be published in the paper or not. I personally want to hear from you as to the status of my Letter to the Editor on Jan. 4, 2023.
Editor’s note: A letter to the editor received via email from Resham Kajley was received on Aug. 8, 2022. That letter ran and Kajley was notified that it was running. Kajley’s other letter that he did not receive a response to, suggested that violence be used to achieve a certain goal. That letter was rejected because it would have been irresponsible of the Appeal to run such a letter calling for violence and/or violent acts against certain individuals. Letters that are rejected typically contain harmful language, incite violence, or spread dangerous conspiracy theories. If letters are mailed, sometimes they do not run because they are illegible.