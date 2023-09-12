I cannot reconcile your representations in the Prospect Magazine with you publishing the OTHER VIEW by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board on September 1st. You say in your letter from the Editor in the Prospect, that you “want to bring more positive news to the community” and you seek “stories that I know our community will care about.” How then can you publish that editorial that is blatantly untrue (a lie) accusing the Republican Presidential Candidates in the August 23 debate of saying that “legions of pregnant women are sitting around waiting until just before birth so they can maliciously abort their babies ….” No one even hinted at that. Google the transcript of the GOP 2024 Presidential Primary Debate.

No one lied by stating that Biden and other mainstream Democrats support abortion for any reason up to the moment of birth. Neither Biden nor another Democrat have objected to the change to the California Constitution that states in Article 1:

