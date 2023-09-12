I cannot reconcile your representations in the Prospect Magazine with you publishing the OTHER VIEW by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch Editorial Board on September 1st. You say in your letter from the Editor in the Prospect, that you “want to bring more positive news to the community” and you seek “stories that I know our community will care about.” How then can you publish that editorial that is blatantly untrue (a lie) accusing the Republican Presidential Candidates in the August 23 debate of saying that “legions of pregnant women are sitting around waiting until just before birth so they can maliciously abort their babies ….” No one even hinted at that. Google the transcript of the GOP 2024 Presidential Primary Debate.
No one lied by stating that Biden and other mainstream Democrats support abortion for any reason up to the moment of birth. Neither Biden nor another Democrat have objected to the change to the California Constitution that states in Article 1:
“Section 1.1 The State shall not deny or interfere with an individual’s reproductive freedom in their most intimate decisions, which includes their fundamental right to have an abortion…”
Roe v Wade and its companion case Doe v Bolten allow for abortion after the second trimester but only for a woman who has a physical or mental health justification. In California there is no limitation for the health or safety of the mother. This outrageous position is also in effect in other states and is what Planned Parenthood and many others want for the entire Country and the World.
The Editorial alleges that virtually all late term abortions are for “life threatening medical emergencies for the woman or dire fetal abnormalities’”. The Editorial suggests that 1% of all abortions are in the third trimester. With an estimate of one million abortions per year in the United States, 1% is 10,000 in the third trimester. Even if the mother is suffering from a life-threatening conditions, the baby can often still be delivered by Cesarean Section and allowed to live. Should not this little human be protected?
Can’t you see that killing this unborn baby desensitizes us to the taking of human life? The consequences of which are manifested throughout society by disrespecting others, and by the random and anonymous killing of innocent children and others. Our history and our culture have not reported such atrocities except the last 50 years when abortion became acceptable.
Finally, the Editorial claims allowing men to compete in women’s sports and allowing men into women’s dressing rooms is “exceedingly rare or non-existent,”. Google Riley Gaines and other women who have been exposed to this unfair competition and been forced to undress in front of biological males.
You need to set aside your prejudices, provide more balance and not publish opinions full of lies and misinformation while rejecting other views on the same subject.