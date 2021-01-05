47 U.S. Code § 230 Communication Decency Act was implemented in the ‘90s to protect internet platforms like Facebook from liability or responsibility of content posted by contributors which may be illegal, offensive or libelous.
Facebook, you falsely believe you occupy the moral high ground. You believe you are the arbiters of truth, but only your truth. You are abusing “Act 230,” it’s intent, by singling out persons with whom you disagree, censoring their content, therefore, forfeiting the protections afforded under the “Act.”
By forfeiting those protections, I believe your denial of free speech becomes a violation of the First Amendment. In my opinion, Facebook, Google and other liberal platforms, should be prosecuted under anti-trust laws and broken up like “Ma Bell” in the ‘80s. You have way too much power and it has corrupted you.
Frank Hamrah,
Yuba City
