A friend asked me: ‘’who do you like Trump or Biden?’’ To me the choice was simple. It was the same as asking me: ‘’do you want to preserve our quality of air and save the earth?’’
If you had lived in Los Angeles in the ‘50s, you would know what I mean. It was similar to the smoke from the Oroville wildfire when it blew into this area. That is similar to how bad the air quality was in LA every day, day in and day out, 24/7. I knew it wasn’t healthy for my pre-school age children. And we moved to the bay area.
The scientists determined that smog was created by the exhaust from the gas and diesel burning cars and trucks. That was denied by the oil companies, but they complied with the regulations enforced on them. The cars and trucks had to comply with smog emission requirements. The air quality in LA is now livable but smog is still prevalent.
The scientists say that smog is causing the global warming aka climate change. Trump maintains that climate change is not caused by man. ...
The scientists say climate change will reach a point of ‘no return’ in 12 years. If we continue our air pollution, the air here will be like the air was in LA in the ‘50s. Mother nature’s smog filters are dwindling globally and in 12 years will not be able to stop the upward trend of poor air quality.
… I want to preserve our ‘quality of air’ and save our earth for the coming generations. …
Fred Kawashima,
Yuba City
