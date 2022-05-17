Are Airbnb’s going to be the norm for our neighborhoods?
With the advent of big investment corporations paying cash and scooping up houses as they come on the market, the new trend seems to be turning these houses into lodging. In the quiet little subdivision where I live in the southern part of Yuba City this is what’s happened.
Some investor out of the Bay Area paid all cash/as is for a nice home that was previously occupied by the original owner for 24 years. I now hear these out of town investors are turning it into an Airbnb.
I’ve lived in this neighborhood for 19 years and am appalled this is happening in our quiet little neighborhood. Does the city have an ordinance against operating a commercial lodging facility in a well established neighborhood. If not, why not?
Loretta Burke
Yuba City