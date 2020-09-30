I’ve enjoyed watching the NFL football games for years, but after seeing the non-patriotic, low moral, highly paid players and coaches disrespect and not salute the flag, I’ll no longer watch the games.
For over three months, we’ve watched the rioters in many cities with Democratic mayors and governors destroy businesses and property, and burn the American flag.
What really prompted me to write this letter was seeing on TV where two high school football players in Ohio were suspended from school for carrying the American flag out of the locker room, onto the field. I feel it’s my duty to write this and say wake up America, before it’s too late. You better think long and hard before you vote.
Registered Republican, Korean War vet.
Bob Reitnauer,
Yuba City