Lloyd Leighton, with whom I attended Holy Angels when run by the Sisters of Notre Dame, writes an excellent letter (“American history editorial twisted the truth,” published on Aug. 24) with which I generally agree. However, at Holy Angels we were taught that we were responsible for the torture and death of Jesus. Particularly during Lent we dwelt on the evil that we were responsible for and which Jesus suffered and died on the cross to redeem us from.  

Collective guilt was deemed appropriate when we were in grammar school. There was a difference. 

Tags

Recommended for you