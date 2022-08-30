Lloyd Leighton, with whom I attended Holy Angels when run by the Sisters of Notre Dame, writes an excellent letter (“American history editorial twisted the truth,” published on Aug. 24) with which I generally agree. However, at Holy Angels we were taught that we were responsible for the torture and death of Jesus. Particularly during Lent we dwelt on the evil that we were responsible for and which Jesus suffered and died on the cross to redeem us from.
Collective guilt was deemed appropriate when we were in grammar school. There was a difference.
The woke left of whom Lloyd complains generally reserves guilt for white people, while the Sisters of Notre Dame felt that an annual dose of guilt was good for everybody.
Lloyd makes the case for the claim that woke activists are flooding our schools with an ideological agenda of white guilt based in part on identity politics, and he is correct. However, he does not mention the activists of another persuasion who are flooding our schools with demands that our children be taught that this is a Christian nation, that we are God’s chosen people, and that we have no responsibility for the past and future (a position in contradiction to how we were raised).
Identity politics goes both ways, and more liberal people have endured several years of being accused of encouraging black rioters and being traitors for believing government can be used to address problems in society. We have seen enough Facebook memes suggesting that “Democrats are traitors (and we know how to deal with traitors).” We live in an era of dehumanizing comments about liberals originating from somewhere to the right of Lloyd’s letter.
We have allowed the public conversation to be dominated by doctrinaire extremes, people telling us the laundry list of things we must agree on. The woke left holds no exclusive rights to attempts to dominate the conversation and enforce the rules of identity.
So perhaps we ought to distinguish between the left that thinks problems may be solved through a government without worrying about the price-tag, and the right that thinks the government gets in the way and worries about what we can afford; and, the extremes where the left and right think the other side has no right to be heard and participate in our self-governing society.
Almost everything Lloyd writes in his letter is true, but he does not acknowledge the ideologically-driven right’s responsibility for the politicization of the classrooms.