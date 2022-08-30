Aah, an election must be in the offing. First we had someone accusing the AD of being too liberal and not printing conservative viewpoints and now the Chairman of the Sutter County Republican Committee, Lloyd Leighton, once again raising the specter of Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught to our children. He cites "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction, Dismantling Racism in Math Instruction."

In your free time between 2 & 3 in the morning you should take a look at "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction, Dismantling Racism in Math Instruction." This has got to be some kind of joke. First it limits itself to math. Why not all subjects? Math is the most straight forward subject there is, therefore racism cannot be a consideration. Duh! Let common sense prevail. The only rational conclusion is that a group of young academic folks did this as a prank to see who would bite; and, sure enough conservatives took it in hook, line and sinker.

