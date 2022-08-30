Aah, an election must be in the offing. First we had someone accusing the AD of being too liberal and not printing conservative viewpoints and now the Chairman of the Sutter County Republican Committee, Lloyd Leighton, once again raising the specter of Critical Race Theory (CRT) being taught to our children. He cites "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction, Dismantling Racism in Math Instruction."
In your free time between 2 & 3 in the morning you should take a look at "A Pathway to Equitable Math Instruction, Dismantling Racism in Math Instruction." This has got to be some kind of joke. First it limits itself to math. Why not all subjects? Math is the most straight forward subject there is, therefore racism cannot be a consideration. Duh! Let common sense prevail. The only rational conclusion is that a group of young academic folks did this as a prank to see who would bite; and, sure enough conservatives took it in hook, line and sinker.
CRT is not being taught to our children as Mr. Leighton would have you believe.
It is a valid item of discussion at the higher levels of academia. There are some college or university level courses in the subject. If one reads the op-ed by Stephanie Coontz entitled "American History is a Parade of Horrors and also Heroes," you will not find a liberal triad which threatens the unspeakable act of teaching our children history with an acknowledgement to the horrors of slavery and the heroes who fought to overcome it.
Mr. Leighton acknowledges that at some point students should be made knowledgeable about the role of Blacks in our history, at some "age appropriate time." Nothing is said about indoctrinating our children from kindergarten on; but rather that a concerted effort be made not to ignore it to the point of total exclusion.
I remember my first exposure to the holocaust and its horrors, not from school but from an article in LOOK magazine. It shook me. In retrospect it is when I lost my naïve view of mankind. In this day-and-age, I suspect children lose their nativity much younger than I. A 13-14 year old probably has been exposed to it through social media. One only has to recall the group of students in L.O. giving the "Heil Hitler" salute.
I reject Mr. Leighton's attempt to make education a political issue by using racism. And, I agree with him that K-HS education must be devoted to the teaching of the basic skills one will need to succeed in life. If our presentation of our national history gets tweaked (which happens constantly) to reflect the role of blacks in our history, it is probably for the betterment of our children's education.
Mr. Leighton says that we are ranked 44th in education and blames the left for that. If he will just provide an example of where an education system run by conservatives does so much better, perhaps we could derive some benefit instead of having to listen to racist political agenda.