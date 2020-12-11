I’m having trouble understanding what’s going on in America these days.
We have 666 immigrant children who have been kept in cages for months, having been ripped from their parents’ arms, and an administration that appears not to care. We’ve been told the government hasn’t been able to reach the parents to reunite them, but, we just learned, the officials have discovered they do have the phone numbers of many of those parents.
We have over 2,500 Americans dying each day because of the COVID virus but only the states are taking steps to help combat the pandemic; the administration does nothing and appears heartless. What attempts has the president made lately to address this disease? The answer is simple. Nothing, because he’s unable to accept the results of November’s election and rails on the subject every chance he gets. Nothing else seems to be on his mind, unless it’s pardons for himself and family members, who haven’t yet been charged or found guilty of anything. What is up with that?
We have election officials who have received death threats over the vote count, but the president will not use his pulpit to calm people down, to discourage such threats. By saying nothing he’s indirectly condoning the threats.
The GOP appears determined to block another COVID relief package. Senate majority leader McConnell vows he will block any such proposal. Meanwhile, millions of Americans are running out of unemployment benefits, facing evictions because they can’t pay their rent let alone feed their families. Will we allow millions of Americans to become homeless because of the Democrat-Republican inability to negotiate and agree on any proposal?
Does this sound like I’m cynical? I have become so in the past three years.
There are 70 million Americans who appear to have taken hard lines on the issues and appear not to budge because they are following the preaching of a President who, when told about the increase in COVID deaths, once replied “It is what it is.”
What a cowardly coping strategy.
So is that the attitude most Americans now possess? It sometimes seems so.
Oh, well. After all, it is what it is.
I gain peace from the Serenity Prayer, which asks God to “Grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can and the wisdom to know the difference.”
I still hope that many of the roots of these problems can be changed, even though I recognize I cannot do it as an individual. I hope and pray that the past three years will be looked back on as just a troubling time, a time that eventually spurred Americans into joining hands and hearts and start pulling together again.
It is, after all, the American thing to do.
Kent Johnson,
Yuba City
