On the 17th of July I received a Rep. Doug LaMalfa News Letter in which he accuses the military of brainwashing our soldiers with WOKE ideology. I would like to respond to that assertion.
There is little worse than seeing the military in severe peacetime. In time of war they are doing what they have been equipped and trained to do. It can truly be an awesome and overwhelming display of destructive power. Soldiers are respected for the most part. They are sought after and given preferred status in the minds of employers. They are thought of as patriots in the best sense of the word. One reason for this is that in peacetime the military has time to educate the soldier as to his responsibilities both as a soldier and as a member in our society. I remember returning to severe peacetime after 18 months in Vietnam. About once a month we were required to attend classes on alcohol abuse, race relations, suicide prevention, etc. From your writings I would assume you would believe this to be WOKE and thus distract from the combat readiness of a combat unit.
As a leader in the Army we were taught that unit cohesiveness was a combat and readiness multiplier. If the soldiers hold diverse opinions on race or believe the mantra of "Hard drinking. hard fighting and not afraid to die." If they cannot respect their fellow soldiers because they are women or are gay then unit cohesiveness and thus combat effectiveness is degraded. Would anyone argue this fact? If you do then you are either short sighted or choose to be blind to what is required to achieve the highest state of readiness? ! I'm sorry but you and others of a like mind are unfit to lead.
The military is unique in that it has a captive audience. It can require your attendance at such classes. It cannot dictate the way you think but it can control your actions and conduct. Mr. LaMalfa asks that you respond to a survey. Yes or No do you believe soldiers who refused to get the covid-19 vaccination should be allowed back in the military? One supposes Mr. LaMalfa supports soldiers who disobey orders. These are soldiers that disobeyed a direct order to get a vaccination which would affect their deployability to trouble spots throughout the world. If they are not deployable exactly how are they going to fight the Chinese who Mr. LaMalfa is so concerned about? He wants us to deploy unvaccinated soldiers to the very place where covid originated??? Mr. LaMalfa asks this question of people who have little or no understanding of what is required to maintain an effective combat force. Does anyone doubt the response of the Anti-Vaxx community who could careless about unit combat readiness.
It is truly sad that our elected representative has so little understanding of the military yet is making critical decisions about funding.
David Hudspeth, Major, U.S. Army Retired