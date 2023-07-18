On the 17th of July I received a Rep. Doug LaMalfa News Letter in which he accuses the military of brainwashing our soldiers with WOKE ideology. I would like to respond to that assertion.

There is little worse than seeing the military in severe peacetime. In time of war they are doing what they have been equipped and trained to do. It can truly be an awesome and overwhelming display of destructive power. Soldiers are respected for the most part. They are sought after and given preferred status in the minds of employers. They are thought of as patriots in the best sense of the word. One reason for this is that in peacetime the military has time to educate the soldier as to his responsibilities both as a soldier and as a member in our society. I remember returning to severe peacetime after 18 months in Vietnam. About once a month we were required to attend classes on alcohol abuse, race relations, suicide prevention, etc. From your writings I would assume you would believe this to be WOKE and thus distract from the combat readiness of a combat unit. 

