We The People have fallen asleep at the switch. Too many Americans have closed their eyes to the embattled state of our great nation. We have chosen to embrace the deafening consequence of our own silence. Now is the time, today is our moment. Let us cast aside the blinders, that we may realize the vision of our Founding Fathers. We are all equal and “Endowed by our Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
It is incumbent upon each of us, to exercise our civic duty, to cast a legal ballot for the representatives of our own choosing. Our government, Of, By and For the People, has a legal imperative to serve the Will of the Populous, as set forth in the Constitution. If we don’t stand for something, we are in peril of falling for anything.
Apathy is the preeminent threat to our civil liberties. Failing to vote, is a vote to fail. This is my challenge and my prayer, that all eligible Americans should participate in the electoral process.
It’s about time we realize, we’re all in this together.
It’s about time we find out, it’s all of us, or none. It’s about time, it’s about freedom and it’s about time.
May God bless the United States of America and may God bless “We The People.”
Kenneth Curtz,
Yuba City