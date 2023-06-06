Did Art Fruhling’s letter last week pose such an existential threat that an immediate rebuttal from the Appeal-Democrat’s editor was necessary?
His letter didn’t promote racist views, deny the existence of racism or try to minimize its impacts. He didn’t indicate that slavery or the history of racism should be excluded from our history books.
In fact, he should be applauded for using examples of contemporary and past black figures to create heroes among us and spread a message about the traits of successful people.
He also expressed the view that contemporary ideologies are being used to spread a message of victimhood. U.S. Senator Tim Scott certainly agrees with him on that. In fact, Senator Scott recently released an ad, “Simple Truths, Tim Scott.” The ad starts with him saying “Today’s kids are growing up immersed in a culture where everyone’s a victim.”
Tim Scott grew up in poverty. He shared a bedroom and a bed with his mother and his brother. America is fortunate indeed that his mother and his grandparents never allowed him to see himself as a victim.
Congressman John James said this about his father:
He “lived directly across the street from Mississippi State University born in 1941 but he couldn’t go there because he was black. Despite growing up in the worst economic inequality and institutional racism that this country has ever known, he refused to allow vulnerability to become victimhood. He never allowed dependency to become his destiny. He paid his way through college. He served honorably in Vietnam. He moved to Detroit in 1971 to start a trucking company with one truck, one trailer and no excuses. … He worked. He evolved. … He grew an idea into a $35 million company. … I am not standing here on this stage because of socialism. I am standing here because of free enterprise, and free will and because self-determination works.”
We are fortunate indeed to live in the Yuba-Sutter area. Look around and you’ll see immigrants who have come here with nothing more than a dream and a few dollars in their pockets. Many have worked at low paying jobs. They’ve succeeded by their hard work, by being frugal, and making prudent financial decisions. Their example is one that people of all economic strata’s can follow.
American needs more heroes and fewer victims.