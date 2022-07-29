Yesterday (Wednesday) on the front page was an article about Cotton Rosser that didn’t make any sense. She started writing it in the 1st person and then quoting articles and didn’t even mention his current wife of 44 years. Today (Thursday) there was an article about the Lindhurst shooting suggesting that Eric Houston was sexually abused by a teacher that is now dead. So now the teacher’s name is tainted and he can’t even defend himself. I do realize that we have a new editor and he might not realize how small towns work but he should know that before he prints something he should look for these three things: Is it truthful, Is it hurtful, Is it helpful.