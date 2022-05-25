In 2017, when 180,000 people from our region were evacuating due to the Oroville Spillways failures, few folks were paying attention to Feather River levees. But in the middle of Yuba City, the levee was starting to fail. Thankfully, our local levee district staff were conducting 24/7 patrols and saw what was happening. They took emergency actions with Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency (SBFCA) – the agency constructing levee improvements – and Yuba City. The State later provided $25 million to SBFCA for a permanent fix of that levee, but without oversight from our local levee district, this story may have ended tragically.
Today, Levee Districts 1 and 9 must operate and maintain (O&M) levees to meet tough new levee standards, thus they are underfunded by $1.3 million. If they go bankrupt, the State will take over and assess property owners, without a vote. That means we’ll lose any say in the O&M of our levees. Unlike local levee districts, the State cannot budget for emergencies, like erosion repairs, resulting in widely varying assessments as well as bigger costs, but the worst impact is we would have little say in getting prioritized during a flood.
The Feather River West Levee Financing Agency is proposing an annual property assessment to bridge the levee district’s $1.3 million shortfall. If approved, we maintain local control.
About $470 million has been spent on the west levee of the Feather River since 2011. I’d hate to see that investment squandered. I’m voting yes for the assessment.
Larry Munger
Former Chair, Sutter County Board of Supervisors
Former Chair, Sutter Butte Flood Control Agency